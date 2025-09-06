Left Menu

Dhinakaran Exits NDA Alliance: A Strategic Move for AMMK

T T V Dhinakaran, AMMK general secretary, announced a thoughtful decision to exit the NDA in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing respect for party cadre sentiments. He criticized TN BJP for mismanaging alliances, particularly affecting O Panneerselvam, and hinted at future collaborations with prospective winning alliances for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:05 IST
T T V Dhinakaran, the general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), announced a strategic departure from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, stating that the decision was thoroughly considered and aligned with party cadre sentiments.

Dhinakaran took a stand against the leadership of the Tamil Nadu BJP, specifically targeting their alleged mismanagement of alliances. He expressed particular concern over the treatment of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was reportedly compelled to leave the NDA.

Looking forward, Dhinakaran confirmed his party's intent to join a 'winning' alliance, one that is projected to form the government in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

