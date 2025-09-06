Left Menu

AIADMK Turmoil: Sengottaiyan Ousted Amidst Internal Strife

AIADMK senior K A Sengottaiyan was removed from his party posts after demanding the return of ousted members. Party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami made this decision, appointing A K Selvaraj as his replacement, amid protests from Sengottaiyan's supporters. V K Sasikala criticized the move, calling for unity against the DMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, AIADMK senior leader K A Sengottaiyan was relieved of his party responsibilities on Saturday following his call for the reinstatement of expelled members.

Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the removal of Sengottaiyan from his role as organisation secretary and Erode Suburban West District Secretary, appointing A K Selvaraj in his place. This move has sparked protests, with 300 supporters resigning in solidarity with Sengottaiyan.

V K Sasikala, former interim general secretary, criticized the decisions, terming them as 'childish', and emphasized on unity against the DMK. Despite the disciplinary action, Sengottaiyan expressed his resolve to continue advocating for party unification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

