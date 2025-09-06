AIADMK Turmoil: Sengottaiyan Ousted Amidst Internal Strife

In a significant political development, AIADMK senior leader K A Sengottaiyan was relieved of his party responsibilities on Saturday following his call for the reinstatement of expelled members.

Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the removal of Sengottaiyan from his role as organisation secretary and Erode Suburban West District Secretary, appointing A K Selvaraj in his place. This move has sparked protests, with 300 supporters resigning in solidarity with Sengottaiyan.

V K Sasikala, former interim general secretary, criticized the decisions, terming them as 'childish', and emphasized on unity against the DMK. Despite the disciplinary action, Sengottaiyan expressed his resolve to continue advocating for party unification.

