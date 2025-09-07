Biden's Legacy Enshrined in Delaware: Presidential Library Announced

Former President Joe Biden's presidential library is set to be built in his home state of Delaware, according to an announcement from his office on Saturday. Biden, a political stalwart in Delaware and a long-serving U.S. Senator, concluded his presidency in January 2025. Despite his deep ties to Pennsylvania, Delaware was chosen as the site for the library.

The library, which will engage visitors with a museum and space for large events, aims to spotlight Biden's efforts in leading the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic, improving infrastructure, and fostering international cooperation. The facility will serve as a testament to his leadership and policy achievements over his – and his administration's – tenure.

The Joe and Jill Biden Foundation, comprising influential figures such as former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and fundraiser Rufus Gifford, will oversee the library's establishment. Although the exact location within Delaware is yet to be decided, Biden's homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach remain contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)