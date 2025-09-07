Left Menu

Biden's Legacy Enshrined in Delaware: Presidential Library Announced

Former President Joe Biden's presidential library will be established in his home state of Delaware. The library will feature a museum highlighting Biden's achievements, including managing COVID-19 and improving infrastructure. The location is yet to be final but will be supported by the Joe and Jill Biden Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 03:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former President Joe Biden's presidential library is set to be built in his home state of Delaware, according to an announcement from his office on Saturday. Biden, a political stalwart in Delaware and a long-serving U.S. Senator, concluded his presidency in January 2025. Despite his deep ties to Pennsylvania, Delaware was chosen as the site for the library.

The library, which will engage visitors with a museum and space for large events, aims to spotlight Biden's efforts in leading the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic, improving infrastructure, and fostering international cooperation. The facility will serve as a testament to his leadership and policy achievements over his – and his administration's – tenure.

The Joe and Jill Biden Foundation, comprising influential figures such as former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and fundraiser Rufus Gifford, will oversee the library's establishment. Although the exact location within Delaware is yet to be decided, Biden's homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach remain contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

