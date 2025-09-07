Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns Amidst Political Tensions
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announces his resignation to prevent a divide in the Liberal Democratic Party. This decision follows the LDP-led coalition's defeat in the upper house election in July.
In a pivotal move, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has opted to resign in an effort to avert a potential rift within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to a report by public broadcaster NHK on Sunday.
The resignation comes in the wake of a significant setback for Ishiba's coalition government. In July, the coalition, led by the LDP, suffered a loss of its majority in the upper house during the elections, which could have intensified internal party conflicts.
Ishiba's departure is seen as a strategic measure to maintain unity within the party as it navigates political challenges and potential shifts in leadership dynamics.
