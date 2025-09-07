Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba to Resign Amid Party Pressure

Japan's Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, announces his intention to resign amid increasing pressure from his party following a significant electoral defeat. Ishiba, who resisted internal criticisms for weeks, faces an imminent leadership challenge within his party that could signal a vote of no confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:14 IST
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced his intention to resign amid heightened pressure from his Liberal Democratic Party.

The move comes after a significant loss in the July parliamentary elections, for which Ishiba has been blamed by many within his party's rightwing faction.

This announcement precedes a crucial party meeting where a potential leadership election looms, effectively serving as a vote of no confidence in Ishiba's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

