Naveen Patnaik's Strategic Delhi Tour: Political Speculations and Party Dynamics

Naveen Patnaik, the Odisha Leader of Opposition and BJD President, commenced a four-day trip to New Delhi on Sunday, sparking speculation about the party's potential stance in the upcoming vice-presidential election. His visit includes health check-ups and meetings with senior BJD leaders and party MPs.

The BJD, currently in opposition in Odisha, is deliberating its position for the vice-presidential polls, with options ranging from abstaining to supporting candidates from the NDA or the INDIA bloc. A surprise announcement on the party's stance is anticipated during Patnaik's visit.

Patnaik's trip follows discussions with the BJD's political affairs committee, emphasizing opposition to state government policies and outreach strategies. Prime Minister Modi's recent call, concerning Patnaik's health and prompting the Delhi visit, adds an intricate layer to these political maneuvers.