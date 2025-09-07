Kharge Accuses Election Commission of Shielding 'Vote Chori'
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the Election Commission of withholding crucial data, which he claims is shielding those behind alleged voter fraud during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election. He questions the ECI's actions, hinting possible bias towards the BJP and urges protection of democratic rights.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, claiming it is obstructing information crucial for solving a case of alleged voter fraud during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election. Kharge suggested that the ECI's actions could be shielding those involved in 'vote chori'.
Kharge shared a media report which alleges that crucial data necessary for the investigation into the forgery of Form 7 in the Karnataka elections remains undisclosed by the ECI. Earlier, he pointed out, the ECI had shared some documents but has now reportedly withheld essential information, effectively stalling the investigation.
The Congress President demanded answers as to why the ECI would block access to important evidence and speculated that the commission could be acting under the influence of the BJP to undermine the CID probe initiated to catch the perpetrators of the voter fraud.
