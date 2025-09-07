Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health Updates: Recovery Underway

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalized due to exhaustion and low heart rate but is recovering well. His vitals are back to normal, and hospital authorities report improvement. A cabinet meeting was postponed due to his illness, and Arvind Kejriwal visited him recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:36 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health Updates: Recovery Underway
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalized at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after experiencing exhaustion and a low heart rate. According to the hospital's latest bulletin, Mann is on the mend, with his vital signs returning to normal.

As Mann continues his recovery, hospital authorities confirmed he has been mobilized and is showing positive progress. The 51-year-old leader had to postpone a scheduled Punjab cabinet meeting due to his health condition.

Notably, Mann was unable to join AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a recent visit to flood-hit regions but received a check-in from Kejriwal at his residence. This marks the second hospitalization for Mann at the same medical facility within a year, following a previous bacterial infection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Cancels 23 English-Medium Schools for Irregularities

Maharashtra Cancels 23 English-Medium Schools for Irregularities

 India
2
Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers

Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers

 South Korea
3
Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

 India
4
Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025