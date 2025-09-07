Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health Updates: Recovery Underway

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalized at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after experiencing exhaustion and a low heart rate. According to the hospital's latest bulletin, Mann is on the mend, with his vital signs returning to normal.

As Mann continues his recovery, hospital authorities confirmed he has been mobilized and is showing positive progress. The 51-year-old leader had to postpone a scheduled Punjab cabinet meeting due to his health condition.

Notably, Mann was unable to join AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a recent visit to flood-hit regions but received a check-in from Kejriwal at his residence. This marks the second hospitalization for Mann at the same medical facility within a year, following a previous bacterial infection.

