Internal Turmoil: The Power Struggle Within Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir

Growing internal divisions within the banned Jamaat-e-Islami are surfacing in Jammu and Kashmir, led by veteran figure Ghulam Mohammed Bhat. This move aims to challenge existing power structures and re-engage with the government. Analysts suggest this strategy seeks to lift the extended ban recently imposed on the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 16:21 IST
Internal Turmoil: The Power Struggle Within Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir
Internal rifts are deepening within the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by veteran Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, a faction is maneuvering to seize control, according to sources.

Bhat, known for sidelining hardliners like Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the past, returns with backing from a majority of JeI's influential advisory council, the 'Shoora.'

Analysts view this as a covert strategy by the proscribed group to negotiate lifting its five-year ban, extended recently, signaling political recalibration in the region.

Latest News

