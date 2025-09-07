Internal Turmoil: The Power Struggle Within Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir

Internal rifts are deepening within the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by veteran Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, a faction is maneuvering to seize control, according to sources.

Bhat, known for sidelining hardliners like Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the past, returns with backing from a majority of JeI's influential advisory council, the 'Shoora.'

Analysts view this as a covert strategy by the proscribed group to negotiate lifting its five-year ban, extended recently, signaling political recalibration in the region.