Starmer Condemns Russia’s Largest Air Assault in Ukraine
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded with outrage to Russia's substantial air raid on Ukraine. The attack, which targeted Kyiv, resulted in civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. Starmer criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, implying they reflect a disregard for peace efforts.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his outrage following a major air assault by Russia on Ukrainian soil. The overnight attack caused significant damage to Kyiv, including the main government building.
Speaking on Sunday, Starmer condemned the brutality of the strikes, highlighting the loss of civilian lives and the damage to vital infrastructure across Ukraine.
"These cowardly strikes demonstrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is acting with a sense of impunity and is not genuinely invested in peace," Starmer said in a statement.
