Starmer Condemns Russia’s Largest Air Assault in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his outrage following a major air assault by Russia on Ukrainian soil. The overnight attack caused significant damage to Kyiv, including the main government building.

Speaking on Sunday, Starmer condemned the brutality of the strikes, highlighting the loss of civilian lives and the damage to vital infrastructure across Ukraine.

"These cowardly strikes demonstrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is acting with a sense of impunity and is not genuinely invested in peace," Starmer said in a statement.