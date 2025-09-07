Houthi Drone Strikes Disrupt Israeli Airspace

A drone strike by the Houthi militant group from Yemen has disrupted operations at Israel's southern airport, according to the Israeli military.

The attack involved multiple drones, with at least one hitting near the Ramon International Airport, while others were intercepted outside Israel.

This escalation follows a May incident where a Houthi missile strike near Israel's main airport led to several injuries and forced many airlines to suspend flights to Israel. In response, Israel targeted and destroyed Sanaa's main airport in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)