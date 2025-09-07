Left Menu

Houthi Drone Strikes Disrupt Israeli Airspace

A drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group hit near Israel's southern airport, closing airspace and halting flights. The Israeli military confirmed multiple drones, with some intercepted. This follows a May attack near Israel's main airport, which prompted retaliatory strikes on Yemen's Sanaa airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone strike by the Houthi militant group from Yemen has disrupted operations at Israel's southern airport, according to the Israeli military.

The attack involved multiple drones, with at least one hitting near the Ramon International Airport, while others were intercepted outside Israel.

This escalation follows a May incident where a Houthi missile strike near Israel's main airport led to several injuries and forced many airlines to suspend flights to Israel. In response, Israel targeted and destroyed Sanaa's main airport in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

