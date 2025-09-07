Mitsotakis Prioritizes Economic Relief Amid Sliding Polls
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out a snap election until 2027, focusing instead on tax cuts to address declining birth rates and a cost of living crisis. With his party's popularity dropping, Mitsotakis aims to regain voter support while navigating corruption probes and migration challenges.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis firmly ruled out a snap election on Sunday, emphasizing tax cuts planned for 2026 as a solution to boost tumbling birth rates and mitigate the ongoing cost of living crisis.
The premier, who secured re-election in 2023, reassured citizens that his focus remains on economic measures, despite his party's sliding popularity in opinion polls. Mitsotakis aims to win back support from middle-income voters, traditionally aligned with his New Democracy party, by offering substantial income tax breaks worth 1.6 billion euros.
Additionally, Mitsotakis has adopted a tougher stance on migration, halting asylum applications from North Africa for three months, which has been met with mixed reactions. The Prime Minister also addressed delays in the subsea power cable project linking Europe to Cyprus, urging for progress amid ongoing investigations.
