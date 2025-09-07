Bhupesh Baghel Criticizes Lack of Coordination in Punjab's Flood Response

During a visit to flood-hit areas of Punjab, Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel heavily criticized both the central BJP-led government and the AAP-led Punjab government for their lack of coordination in addressing the dire flood situation. He noted that the absence of proper communication has compounded the suffering of the people.

Baghel, along with prominent Punjab Congress leaders, met flood victims across several districts, pointing out that state and central authorities have failed to convene, exacerbating the already massive damage to crops and livelihoods. He alleged that official visits have been superficial, offering no real aid to the affected populace.

He also questioned the allegedly mismanaged release of water into already brimful rivers, causing further disaster. Baghel intends to report his findings to party leader Rahul Gandhi, while Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring hopes for non-partisan financial assistance from the Prime Minister during his upcoming visit.