Left Menu

Cyber Espionage: U.S. Lawmaker's Email Used in Malware Attack

U.S. authorities are investigating a fake email from Republican lawmaker John Moolenaar containing malware aimed at gathering insights into U.S.-China trade talks. Traced to APT41, a hacker group linked to Chinese intelligence, the email targeted trade groups and government agencies, raising cybersecurity concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:52 IST
Cyber Espionage: U.S. Lawmaker's Email Used in Malware Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. authorities are currently probing an incident involving a counterfeit email from Republican Representative John Moolenaar. The email, which contained malware, seemed designed to collect intelligence on the Trump administration's ongoing trade discussions with China, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Attributed to the hacker group APT41, reportedly tied to Chinese intelligence, the malicious email was distributed to trade groups, law firms, and government bodies. This cybersecurity breach is seen as the latest effort by China to gain insights into the contentious U.S.-China trade negotiations and resembles previous cyber operations targeting U.S. strategies.

The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police have launched investigations into the incident but have not confirmed if the malware attacks achieved any success. Moolenaar, known for his critical stance against China, confirmed the incident, labeling it a clear attempt at cyber espionage and emphasizing the U.S. commitment to safeguarding national security.

TRENDING

1
Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

 India
2
Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

 India
3
Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

 India
4
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025