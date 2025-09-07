Strategic Trio: Russia, India, and China's Unifying Forces
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlights the developing strategic partnership between Russia, India, and China as evidenced at the recent SCO summit. Despite differences, the three nations are converging on common interests in sectors like economy and social problem-solving, with global geopolitical implications.
In a notable shift in global alliances, Russia, India, and China are aligning their interests in various sectors. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized this trend while reflecting on the interactions at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
The summit, held in Tianjin, China, saw the leaders of the three nations – Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping – publicly showcase their camaraderie with symbolic gestures, capturing worldwide attention.
Lavrov acknowledged that while not all interests align perfectly among the trio, the focus is on developing their partnership further, especially in economic development and societal improvements. However, experts like Dr. Aleksi Maslov suggest that any dialogue among the three will evolve primarily on a bilateral level.
