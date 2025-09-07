Left Menu

Telangana Congress Takes a Stand: Public Meeting to Address BC Reservation Efforts

The Telangana Congress plans a public meeting in Kamareddy to highlight their efforts to increase Backward Classes reservation to 42% and expose the alleged anti-BC stance of the BJP. The Congress claims BJP leaders are obstructing the implementation of related Bills currently awaiting Presidential assent.

Updated: 07-09-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Telangana is set to hold a significant public gathering in Kamareddy on September 15. The aim is to shed light on their strides in fulfilling the promise of offering 42% reservation to Backward Classes (BCs). This move is also intended to highlight what they describe as BJP's antagonistic approach towards BCs.

At a recent preparatory assembly, the state's Congress chief, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, emphasized the party's initiatives, including a caste survey to back the 42% reservation target citing the necessity of empirical data for potential court scrutiny. He pointed fingers at BJP figures, like Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accusing them of halting the process of operationalizing the reservation through legislative measures.

The urgency for these reservations was first laid out in March when the Telangana Legislative Assembly approved two Bills aimed at enhancing BC reservation, which are awaiting Presidential approval. The Congress accuses the central government of obstructing the Bills due to 'anti-OBC' sentiments, thus organizing public meetings to reinforce their stance and fight for equal opportunities for BCs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

