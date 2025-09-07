The Federal Reserve's Independence Under Scrutiny Amid Trump's Influence

A top aide to President Donald Trump, Kevin Hassett, voiced on Sunday the essential need for the Federal Reserve to remain free from political influence, including from Trump himself. Hassett is a potential candidate for the Fed chair.

Trump's insistence on lower interest rates and his criticism of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell have raised concerns about the Fed's policy-making autonomy. Additionally, Trump's move to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook prompts legal challenges and questions on the Fed's established norms.

Powell's term concludes in May 2026, and Trump's candidates to succeed him include Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and current Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Hassett supports a review of the Fed's authority to set interest rates, aligning with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent call for scrutiny.