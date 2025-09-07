The Federal Reserve's Independence Under Scrutiny Amid Trump's Influence
Kevin Hassett, a potential Federal Reserve chair, emphasizes the necessity for the Federal Reserve's independence from political influence, including that of President Trump. Trump's demands to cut interest rates and his attempts to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook highlight ongoing debates on the Fed's independence.
A top aide to President Donald Trump, Kevin Hassett, voiced on Sunday the essential need for the Federal Reserve to remain free from political influence, including from Trump himself. Hassett is a potential candidate for the Fed chair.
Trump's insistence on lower interest rates and his criticism of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell have raised concerns about the Fed's policy-making autonomy. Additionally, Trump's move to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook prompts legal challenges and questions on the Fed's established norms.
Powell's term concludes in May 2026, and Trump's candidates to succeed him include Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and current Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Hassett supports a review of the Fed's authority to set interest rates, aligning with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent call for scrutiny.
