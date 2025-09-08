Trump Issues Ultimatum to Hamas Over Hostage Deal

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump issued what he termed as his "last warning" to Hamas, urging the militant group to agree to a hostage-release deal. The call for action came as Trump announced that Israel has agreed to his terms.

According to a post on Trump's Truth Social platform, he emphasized the urgency for Hamas to comply, warning of unspecified consequences. This development follows a report by Israel's N12 News which highlights Trump's efforts to broker a ceasefire proposal with Hamas.

Key elements of the proposed deal include the release of 48 hostages from Gaza on the first day of a truce in return for the liberation of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody and negotiating an end to the hostilities during the ceasefire. Israeli officials confirmed they are seriously considering the proposal but have not yet disclosed further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)