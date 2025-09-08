Left Menu

U.S. Hosts High-Stakes Talks on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that European leaders were set to meet in the United States to discuss strategic solutions for the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump also indicated upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming for diplomatic resolution of ongoing tensions.

In a significant diplomatic move, former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that individual European leaders are scheduled to visit the United States at the start of the week. The meetings aim to seek solutions to the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump made the announcement while addressing reporters upon his return from the U.S. Open in New York City. He emphasized the importance of these discussions in addressing the geopolitical crisis.

Furthermore, Trump disclosed his intention to maintain communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting potential talks aimed at resolving the ongoing tensions between the involved nations.

