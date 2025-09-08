Youth Congress Rallies Intensify in Kerala; Demand Justice for Assaulted Leader

Youth Congress activists rallied across Kerala on Monday, demanding the dismissal of policemen involved in the alleged custodial assault of one of their leaders at the Kunnamkulam police station in Thrissur two years ago.

Protests erupted in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad as police used water cannons to disperse the activists who attempted to breach barricades.

The Congress party has pledged to escalate their protests until justice is served for V S Sujith, who recently obtained CCTV footage of the assault through the Right to Information Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)