BJD Chooses Neutral Stance in Vice Presidential Elections

In a significant political move, Odisha's leading opposition party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), declared on Monday that its Members of Parliament would refrain from participating in the upcoming vice presidential elections.

The decision, as announced by the BJD, helmed by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, aligns with their strategy to keep a balanced distance from the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc at a national level.

Speaking to the press, BJD MP Sasmit Patra emphasized the party's dedication to Odisha's growth and its 4.5 crore residents, explaining that Patnaik's decision came after extensive consultations with senior party leaders and the political affairs committee.

