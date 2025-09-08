Thaksin Shinawatra's Dramatic Return Amidst Political Upheaval

Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's influential former premier, has returned home, setting the stage for a pivotal verdict by the Supreme Court. This could see the billionaire potentially jailed. Thaksin's return comes amidst significant political shifts, with his Pheu Thai party losing to a rival in a parliamentary vote.

Last Friday, the Thai government, once led by Thaksin's Pheu Thai party, collapsed after losing parliamentary confidence to the Bhumjaithai party. Anutin Charnvirakul has since assumed the role of Prime Minister, succeeding in overtaking Pheu Thai's dominance in recent political developments.

Thaksin's political saga is further punctuated by a personal setback as his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has been removed from office by judicial intervention. This recent dismissal marks the continuing challenge for the Shinawatra political dynasty, which has seen its influence wane amidst Thailand's evolving political landscape.