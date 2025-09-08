Chaos in Kathmandu: Unrest Amid Social Media Ban

A deadly and violent protest unfolded in Kathmandu as thousands gathered to oppose the Nepal government's ban on 26 social media platforms. The demonstrations, primarily led by youths, turned bloody, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, with over 42 others injured.

The turmoil escalated when protesters breached the Parliament complex, prompting security forces to use batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. The government's decision to deploy the army underlined the severity of the unrest, as the situation spiraled out of control.

In response to the chaos, local authorities imposed a prohibitory order in key areas, restricting movement and gatherings. The ban on social media has raised concerns of censorship among the masses, who perceive the regulation as an attack on free speech.