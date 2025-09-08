Chaos in Kathmandu: Unrest Amid Social Media Ban
Violent demonstrations erupted in Kathmandu against a Nepal government ban on social media sites, resulting in five deaths and 42 injuries. Thousands, including students, clashed with police, leading to military deployment. Authorities imposed a curfew to curtail the unrest fueled by perceptions of censorship.
- Country:
- Nepal
A deadly and violent protest unfolded in Kathmandu as thousands gathered to oppose the Nepal government's ban on 26 social media platforms. The demonstrations, primarily led by youths, turned bloody, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, with over 42 others injured.
The turmoil escalated when protesters breached the Parliament complex, prompting security forces to use batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. The government's decision to deploy the army underlined the severity of the unrest, as the situation spiraled out of control.
In response to the chaos, local authorities imposed a prohibitory order in key areas, restricting movement and gatherings. The ban on social media has raised concerns of censorship among the masses, who perceive the regulation as an attack on free speech.
ALSO READ
Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal
Nepal's Gen-Z Uprising: Social Media Ban Sparks Violent Protests
Nepal in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban and Corruption
Nepal Erupts: Protests Over Social Media Ban and Corruption Turn Deadly
Violent Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Social Media Ban and Corruption Allegations