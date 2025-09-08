Left Menu

Vice Presidential Election: An Ideological Battle for Democracy Looms

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi emphasizes the ideological significance of the upcoming Vice Presidential election, describing it as a fight for democracy. As candidates prepare for the September 9 election, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expresses confidence in the INDIA bloc's Justice B. Sudershan Reddy against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:48 IST
DMK MP Karunanidhi Kanimozhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has called the impending Vice Presidential election an 'ideological fight,' underscoring its significance beyond individual candidates. Addressing the press on Monday, Kanimozhi described this electoral contest as a pivotal moment in the struggle for democracy.

Kanimozhi dismissed any notion of ambiguity, stating, 'It is not a delicate situation at all because the citizens have been very clear that this is an ideological fight. It is not about any individual.' She reiterated that the democratic process necessitates a contest, and the opposition should not be left unchallenged in the September 9 election.

In related developments, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed optimism for the INDIA bloc's nominee, Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, asserting that the votes will be a reflection of the electorate's conscience. Meanwhile, the NDA has fielded CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate, setting the stage for a closely watched political clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

