Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) Strategize for Local Body Polls Amid Power Shifts

In a strategic move, Congress leaders convened with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence to discuss the forthcoming local body elections and the unfilled posts of Opposition leaders in the state legislature. The meeting took place against a backdrop of political positioning and alliance shifts.

Senior Congress officials, including Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar, and Amin Patel, led the delegation. Discussions centered around the appointments of Leaders of Opposition in the legislative council and assembly. These posts have been vacant since the expiration of terms held by Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Ambadas Danve and Congress's Wadettiwar, amidst ongoing shifts in political alliances.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress, and the NCP (SP) have formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, looking to strengthen their stance in the elections despite potential challenges from other political entities. The Congress is also strategizing any future partnerships with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, led by Raj Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)