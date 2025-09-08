Left Menu

Detention of Mehraj Malik Sparks Political Uproar in J&K

Mehraj Malik, a Jammu and Kashmir MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party, has been detained under the Public Safety Act for allegedly disturbing public order, causing political controversy. His detention, criticized by various parties and supported by the BJP, highlights ongoing tensions in the region's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:40 IST
Detention of Mehraj Malik Sparks Political Uproar in J&K
Mehraj Malik
  • Country:
  • India

In a move stirring significant political tensions, Mehraj Malik, an MLA and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in Jammu and Kashmir, was detained under the Public Safety Act. Officials cited public order disturbances in Doda district as the reason for his arrest, marking the first such action against a sitting MLA.

The decision has sparked widespread condemnation from several political parties. Critics, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, argue the detention misuses a contentious law, underscoring fears about democratic expression in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah specifically decried the government's action as damaging to public trust in democratic processes.

Despite the controversy, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP hailed the detention, emphasizing the need to curb abusive political behavior. Amid protests from government employees, who support the Deputy Commissioner involved in Malik's controversies, the political landscape in the region faces heightened strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

 India
2
RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

 India
3
Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

 India
4
Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025