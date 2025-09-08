Detention of Mehraj Malik Sparks Political Uproar in J&K

In a move stirring significant political tensions, Mehraj Malik, an MLA and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in Jammu and Kashmir, was detained under the Public Safety Act. Officials cited public order disturbances in Doda district as the reason for his arrest, marking the first such action against a sitting MLA.

The decision has sparked widespread condemnation from several political parties. Critics, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, argue the detention misuses a contentious law, underscoring fears about democratic expression in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah specifically decried the government's action as damaging to public trust in democratic processes.

Despite the controversy, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP hailed the detention, emphasizing the need to curb abusive political behavior. Amid protests from government employees, who support the Deputy Commissioner involved in Malik's controversies, the political landscape in the region faces heightened strain.

