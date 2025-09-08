Left Menu

Political Outcry Over Detention of MLA Mehraj Malik in J&K

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the ruling National Conference and opposition PDP, have strongly condemned the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. They argue such actions are undemocratic and suppress political dissent, calling for the immediate revocation of the PSA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:11 IST
Political Outcry Over Detention of MLA Mehraj Malik in J&K
detention
  • Country:
  • India

The detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has sparked condemnation from across the political spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the ruling National Conference and opposition parties, including the PDP, have criticized the move as an 'assault on democracy.'

National Conference spokesperson Salman Ali Sagar voiced concerns about the precedent set post-2019, which he argues stifles democracy and silences dissent. Similarly, PDP's Waheed Para described the use of 'draconian laws' like the PSA to suppress political voices as an authoritarian measure that undermines India's democratic principles.

People's Conference and CPI(M) leaders joined in denouncing the PSA application on Malik, highlighting the resultant 'crisis of credibility' in democratic institutions and calling for revocation of such harsh measures against elected officials to preserve democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

 India
2
RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

 India
3
Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

 India
4
Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025