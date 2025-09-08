Political Outcry Over Detention of MLA Mehraj Malik in J&K

The detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has sparked condemnation from across the political spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the ruling National Conference and opposition parties, including the PDP, have criticized the move as an 'assault on democracy.'

National Conference spokesperson Salman Ali Sagar voiced concerns about the precedent set post-2019, which he argues stifles democracy and silences dissent. Similarly, PDP's Waheed Para described the use of 'draconian laws' like the PSA to suppress political voices as an authoritarian measure that undermines India's democratic principles.

People's Conference and CPI(M) leaders joined in denouncing the PSA application on Malik, highlighting the resultant 'crisis of credibility' in democratic institutions and calling for revocation of such harsh measures against elected officials to preserve democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)