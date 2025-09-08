Political Outcry Over Detention of MLA Mehraj Malik in J&K
Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the ruling National Conference and opposition PDP, have strongly condemned the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. They argue such actions are undemocratic and suppress political dissent, calling for the immediate revocation of the PSA.
- Country:
- India
The detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has sparked condemnation from across the political spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the ruling National Conference and opposition parties, including the PDP, have criticized the move as an 'assault on democracy.'
National Conference spokesperson Salman Ali Sagar voiced concerns about the precedent set post-2019, which he argues stifles democracy and silences dissent. Similarly, PDP's Waheed Para described the use of 'draconian laws' like the PSA to suppress political voices as an authoritarian measure that undermines India's democratic principles.
People's Conference and CPI(M) leaders joined in denouncing the PSA application on Malik, highlighting the resultant 'crisis of credibility' in democratic institutions and calling for revocation of such harsh measures against elected officials to preserve democratic integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Battles Nature's Fury: A Call for Environmental Awareness
AAP's Mehraj Malik: A Voice Silenced in Jammu and Kashmir?
Jammu and Kashmir's Groundbreaking Aquaculture Guidelines: A Holistic Approach
Detention of Jammu and Kashmir AAP Chief Stirs Controversy
Jitendra Singh Urges Truthfulness Amid Fuel Crisis in Jammu and Kashmir