BJD's Strategic Abstention: A Balancing Act in Odisha Politics
The opposition BJD in Odisha has decided to abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections, indirectly aiding NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. This move reflects the BJD's strategy of maintaining equidistance from both national political blocs, while focusing on state's development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, announced that its MPs will abstain from the upcoming vice presidential elections.
This decision, which indirectly assists NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, aligns with BJD's policy of keeping an equal distance from BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA alignments.
Despite criticism from the Congress and praise from the BJP, BJD maintains its stance, focusing primarily on the state's development and interests, reflecting its strategic position in national politics.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mystery Surrounds Death of Ugandan Woman in Gurugram
Swift Justice: Banda Court's Landmark Verdict in POCSO Case
Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Voter Identity Proof in Bihar
Detainment of Opposition Official Highlights Uganda's Political Tensions
Kony in Absentia: The ICC's Historical Pursuit of Uganda's Elusive Warlord