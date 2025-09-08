BJD's Strategic Abstention: A Balancing Act in Odisha Politics

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, announced that its MPs will abstain from the upcoming vice presidential elections.

This decision, which indirectly assists NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, aligns with BJD's policy of keeping an equal distance from BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA alignments.

Despite criticism from the Congress and praise from the BJP, BJD maintains its stance, focusing primarily on the state's development and interests, reflecting its strategic position in national politics.