BJD's Strategic Abstention: A Balancing Act in Odisha Politics

The opposition BJD in Odisha has decided to abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections, indirectly aiding NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. This move reflects the BJD's strategy of maintaining equidistance from both national political blocs, while focusing on state's development.

Updated: 08-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:45 IST
BJD's Strategic Abstention: A Balancing Act in Odisha Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, announced that its MPs will abstain from the upcoming vice presidential elections.

This decision, which indirectly assists NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, aligns with BJD's policy of keeping an equal distance from BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA alignments.

Despite criticism from the Congress and praise from the BJP, BJD maintains its stance, focusing primarily on the state's development and interests, reflecting its strategic position in national politics.

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

