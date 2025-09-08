Left Menu

India's Zero Tolerance Stance on Terrorism After Jerusalem Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, reiterating India's zero tolerance towards terrorism. The attack by Palestinian gunmen killed six and injured 12 at a busy bus stop. Modi expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:39 IST
India's Zero Tolerance Stance on Terrorism After Jerusalem Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The world witnessed yet another act of terrorism as Palestinian attackers targeted a bus stop in northern Jerusalem, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives and injuries to 12 others. The attack, which took place at a busy intersection, has drawn international condemnation.

Among the voices condemning this heinous act is India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Emphasising India's staunch stance against terrorism, Modi labeled the attack as 'heinous' and reiterated his government's policy of zero tolerance towards such acts of violence.

In a post on social media platform X, Modi extended his condolences to the families affected by the attack and wished a speedy recovery for those injured, while also tagging his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carroll Defamation Case

Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carrol...

 Global
2
France Faces Political Shake-Up: New PM on the Horizon

France Faces Political Shake-Up: New PM on the Horizon

 France
3
UP's Compassionate Response: 48 Relief Trucks Dispatched Amid Flood Crisis

UP's Compassionate Response: 48 Relief Trucks Dispatched Amid Flood Crisis

 India
4
Ayan Lohchab Shines as Patna Pirates Secure First Victory

Ayan Lohchab Shines as Patna Pirates Secure First Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025