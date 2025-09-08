India's Zero Tolerance Stance on Terrorism After Jerusalem Attack

The world witnessed yet another act of terrorism as Palestinian attackers targeted a bus stop in northern Jerusalem, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives and injuries to 12 others. The attack, which took place at a busy intersection, has drawn international condemnation.

Among the voices condemning this heinous act is India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Emphasising India's staunch stance against terrorism, Modi labeled the attack as 'heinous' and reiterated his government's policy of zero tolerance towards such acts of violence.

In a post on social media platform X, Modi extended his condolences to the families affected by the attack and wished a speedy recovery for those injured, while also tagging his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)