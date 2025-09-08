Left Menu

Belgrade Erupts: Students Demand Justice amid Allegations of Police Brutality

Thousands of students protested in Belgrade, demanding investigations into police brutality linked to President Aleksandar Vucic's government. This follows tear gas being used on crowds in Novi Sad. Students and rights groups blame the Novi Sad railway disaster on corruption and seek early elections against Vucic's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:49 IST
Belgrade Erupts: Students Demand Justice amid Allegations of Police Brutality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In Belgrade, thousands of students gathered to protest against alleged police brutality linked to the government of President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling party, following a violent demonstration in Novi Sad.

The protesters are challenging the authorities, accusing them of corruption and seeking accountability for the deaths in last year's railway station disaster in Novi Sad.

The students are calling for early elections, while accusing police forces of using excessive force during recent demonstrations that resulted in serious injuries and detentions, claims that have been fervently denied by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ayan Lohchab Shines as Patna Pirates Secure First Victory

Ayan Lohchab Shines as Patna Pirates Secure First Victory

 India
2
Defence Minister Inspires Students, Praises GST Reform as Diwali Gift

Defence Minister Inspires Students, Praises GST Reform as Diwali Gift

 India
3
Rajasthan's Swift Response to Monsoon Challenges

Rajasthan's Swift Response to Monsoon Challenges

 India
4
A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport has been evacuated because of possible hazardous material, fire brigade says, reports AP.

A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport has been evacuated because of possib...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025