Belgrade Erupts: Students Demand Justice amid Allegations of Police Brutality
Thousands of students protested in Belgrade, demanding investigations into police brutality linked to President Aleksandar Vucic's government. This follows tear gas being used on crowds in Novi Sad. Students and rights groups blame the Novi Sad railway disaster on corruption and seek early elections against Vucic's administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:49 IST
- Country:
- Serbia
In Belgrade, thousands of students gathered to protest against alleged police brutality linked to the government of President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling party, following a violent demonstration in Novi Sad.
The protesters are challenging the authorities, accusing them of corruption and seeking accountability for the deaths in last year's railway station disaster in Novi Sad.
The students are calling for early elections, while accusing police forces of using excessive force during recent demonstrations that resulted in serious injuries and detentions, claims that have been fervently denied by the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
