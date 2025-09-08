Bongaon Battle: TMC's High-Stakes Mission to Reclaim Matua Stronghold in 2026

Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary, has marked Bongaon, West Bengal, as a priority for the party's 2026 Assembly election campaign, aiming to overturn the BJP's recent successes in this crucial political hub.

In a meeting with local leaders, Banerjee delivered a direct message: the Matua stronghold must be regained. He urged party members to unify and undo the BJP's influence in the community, emphasizing grassroots connections to understand and address voter concerns.

As the BJP attracts Matua voters, TMC faces internal challenges with divided factions. Recent engagements with Congress indicate potential political shifts, making the upcoming Bongaon battle a significant electoral contest in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)