Left Menu

Protests Ignite in Kerala Over Alleged Police Assault

Youth Congress activists staged protests across Kerala, demanding the dismissal of policemen accused of assaulting their leader in custody. Demonstrations took place at multiple locations, leading to clashes with law enforcement. The Congress vowed to intensify agitation until justice is served, criticizing the government's inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:20 IST
Protests Ignite in Kerala Over Alleged Police Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Youth Congress activists took to the streets across Kerala to protest against the alleged police assault on one of their leaders while in custody at the Kunnamkulam police station in Thrissur two years ago. The demonstrations saw protesters clashing with police in several key locations including Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.

Authorities resorted to using water cannons to disperse the agitators as tensions boiled over. Activists gathered in front of principal government offices and engaged in heated exchanges with law enforcement officers, attempting to breach barricades in their quest for justice. Television footage captured dramatic scenes as protesters scaled barricades and resisted police efforts.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Congress leaders have pledged to intensify their struggle until the implicated policemen are dismissed. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his silence, demanding accountability and promising continued protests until decisive action is taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport has been evacuated because of possible hazardous material, fire brigade says, reports AP.

A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport has been evacuated because of possib...

 Global
2
Jaishankar Calls for Fair Trade and Economic Resilience at BRICS Summit

Jaishankar Calls for Fair Trade and Economic Resilience at BRICS Summit

 India
3
French Government Collapse Unleashes Political Turmoil: Macron's Leadership Tested

French Government Collapse Unleashes Political Turmoil: Macron's Leadership ...

 France
4
Nepal's Dark Day: Deadly Protests Erupt Over Corruption and Social Media Ban

Nepal's Dark Day: Deadly Protests Erupt Over Corruption and Social Media Ban

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025