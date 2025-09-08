Protests Ignite in Kerala Over Alleged Police Assault
Youth Congress activists staged protests across Kerala, demanding the dismissal of policemen accused of assaulting their leader in custody. Demonstrations took place at multiple locations, leading to clashes with law enforcement. The Congress vowed to intensify agitation until justice is served, criticizing the government's inaction.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Youth Congress activists took to the streets across Kerala to protest against the alleged police assault on one of their leaders while in custody at the Kunnamkulam police station in Thrissur two years ago. The demonstrations saw protesters clashing with police in several key locations including Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.
Authorities resorted to using water cannons to disperse the agitators as tensions boiled over. Activists gathered in front of principal government offices and engaged in heated exchanges with law enforcement officers, attempting to breach barricades in their quest for justice. Television footage captured dramatic scenes as protesters scaled barricades and resisted police efforts.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Congress leaders have pledged to intensify their struggle until the implicated policemen are dismissed. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his silence, demanding accountability and promising continued protests until decisive action is taken.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naidu Secures Urea Supply Amid Fertilizer Shortage
Legal Tangle: Arrest in Alleged Abduction and Assault Case
Maratha Quota and the Kunbi Caste Certificate Controversy
Global Highlights: Political Unrest, Celebrity Loss, and Artistic Commentary
Pioneering Progress: Union Minister Awards Drone Certifications