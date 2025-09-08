Protests Ignite in Kerala Over Alleged Police Assault

On Monday, Youth Congress activists took to the streets across Kerala to protest against the alleged police assault on one of their leaders while in custody at the Kunnamkulam police station in Thrissur two years ago. The demonstrations saw protesters clashing with police in several key locations including Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.

Authorities resorted to using water cannons to disperse the agitators as tensions boiled over. Activists gathered in front of principal government offices and engaged in heated exchanges with law enforcement officers, attempting to breach barricades in their quest for justice. Television footage captured dramatic scenes as protesters scaled barricades and resisted police efforts.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Congress leaders have pledged to intensify their struggle until the implicated policemen are dismissed. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his silence, demanding accountability and promising continued protests until decisive action is taken.

