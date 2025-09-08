Political Storm: BJP's Tarun Chugh Accuses Punjab's CM of 'Mann-Made' Disaster Amid Flood Crisis

BJP leader Tarun Chugh launched a fierce criticism against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday, blaming him for what he termed a 'Mann-made disaster' in the flood-ravaged state.

Chugh accused the AAP government of allowing unchecked illegal sand mining, which weakened river embankments and exacerbated flooding, devastating villages across Punjab.

Chugh further criticized the state's flood relief efforts, claiming compensation discussions overshadowed real action. He applauded the central government's allocation of over Rs 11,000 crore for disaster management, and revealed that Prime Minister Modi will conduct an aerial survey of affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)