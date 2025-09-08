Left Menu

Political Storm: BJP's Tarun Chugh Accuses Punjab's CM of 'Mann-Made' Disaster Amid Flood Crisis

BJP leader Tarun Chugh has criticized Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of being responsible for the 'Mann-made disaster' resulting from illegal sand mining. Chugh claims this negligence weakened river embankments leading to severe flooding. The BJP is highlighting alleged mismanagement in Punjab's disaster response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:58 IST
Political Storm: BJP's Tarun Chugh Accuses Punjab's CM of 'Mann-Made' Disaster Amid Flood Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Tarun Chugh launched a fierce criticism against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday, blaming him for what he termed a 'Mann-made disaster' in the flood-ravaged state.

Chugh accused the AAP government of allowing unchecked illegal sand mining, which weakened river embankments and exacerbated flooding, devastating villages across Punjab.

Chugh further criticized the state's flood relief efforts, claiming compensation discussions overshadowed real action. He applauded the central government's allocation of over Rs 11,000 crore for disaster management, and revealed that Prime Minister Modi will conduct an aerial survey of affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global
2
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
3
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global
4
Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025