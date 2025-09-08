Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over UP Flood Crisis
Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of severe floods affecting numerous districts. He described the state's response as inadequate, with many villages submerged and people suffering without essential aid. Yadav accused the BJP of neglecting citizens and predicted public dissent against the party.
- Country:
- India
The flood situation in Uttar Pradesh is dire, with numerous villages and urban centers hit hard by rising waters, according to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. He accused the BJP government of failing to adequately address the crisis affecting lakhs of residents and livestock.
Yadav criticized state-led aerial surveys as ineffective 'flood tourism,' highlighting the lack of tangible relief efforts. He cited areas such as Mathura, Agra, and Varanasi, among others, as significantly impacted by the disaster, leading to widespread disruption in daily life.
The former chief minister denounced the administration's response, asserting that relief efforts have not gone beyond mere paperwork. He stressed growing public discontent with the BJP, suggesting it could influence the outcome of future elections.
ALSO READ
Government Incompetence Exposed in Haryana Flood Crisis
Political Turmoil: France's Government Crisis Deepens amid National Debt Challenges
Political Storm: BJP's Tarun Chugh Accuses Punjab's CM of 'Mann-Made' Disaster Amid Flood Crisis
UP's Compassionate Response: 48 Relief Trucks Dispatched Amid Flood Crisis
France's Political Turmoil: A Debt Crisis and Leadership Shift