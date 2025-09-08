Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over UP Flood Crisis

The flood situation in Uttar Pradesh is dire, with numerous villages and urban centers hit hard by rising waters, according to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. He accused the BJP government of failing to adequately address the crisis affecting lakhs of residents and livestock.

Yadav criticized state-led aerial surveys as ineffective 'flood tourism,' highlighting the lack of tangible relief efforts. He cited areas such as Mathura, Agra, and Varanasi, among others, as significantly impacted by the disaster, leading to widespread disruption in daily life.

The former chief minister denounced the administration's response, asserting that relief efforts have not gone beyond mere paperwork. He stressed growing public discontent with the BJP, suggesting it could influence the outcome of future elections.