Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over UP Flood Crisis

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of severe floods affecting numerous districts. He described the state's response as inadequate, with many villages submerged and people suffering without essential aid. Yadav accused the BJP of neglecting citizens and predicted public dissent against the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:12 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over UP Flood Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Uttar Pradesh is dire, with numerous villages and urban centers hit hard by rising waters, according to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. He accused the BJP government of failing to adequately address the crisis affecting lakhs of residents and livestock.

Yadav criticized state-led aerial surveys as ineffective 'flood tourism,' highlighting the lack of tangible relief efforts. He cited areas such as Mathura, Agra, and Varanasi, among others, as significantly impacted by the disaster, leading to widespread disruption in daily life.

The former chief minister denounced the administration's response, asserting that relief efforts have not gone beyond mere paperwork. He stressed growing public discontent with the BJP, suggesting it could influence the outcome of future elections.

TRENDING

1
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
2
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global
3
Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

 Qatar
4
Mystery Man Escapes with Rifle: Navy & Police on High Alert

Mystery Man Escapes with Rifle: Navy & Police on High Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025