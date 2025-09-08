Supreme Court Decision Spurs Controversy Over Immigration Raids

The U.S. Supreme Court has once again endorsed President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies, permitting agents to conduct raids in Southern California. The decision, perceived as controversial, allows for deportation activities based on race or language, drawing sharp criticism from dissenting liberal justices.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her dissent, emphasized that the ruling seemingly targets financially vulnerable Latino individuals, regardless of citizenship, violating fundamental constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. The order from the court, which has a conservative majority, permits roving patrols without concrete judicial oversight.

Critics describe these raids as racially motivated, with reports of armed agents conducting aggressive interrogations. Despite legal challenges claiming unconstitutional conduct, the administration defends its tactics, claiming a necessity for broad enforcement in an area with a significant undocumented population.