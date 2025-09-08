Left Menu

Nepal Erupts: Social Media Ban Sparks Violent Protests and Political Fallout

Violent protests erupted in Nepal following a government ban on social media, resulting in 19 deaths and over 300 injuries. The unrest led to the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. Demonstrations spread widely, with the government's motives questioned amid fears of censorship and an attack on free speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

On Monday, Nepal witnessed violent protests led by youths against a government-imposed ban on social media sites, resulting in at least 19 deaths and over 300 injuries. The unrest prompted the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, as he took responsibility for the situation's deadly escalation.

Demonstrations spread across the nation, fueled by anger over perceived threats to free speech and the potential for increased censorship. The Nepali Army was deployed in Kathmandu after violence erupted, with the army taking control of streets near parliament. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli alleged infiltration by undesirable elements, which he said necessitated government force to protect public assets.

The government's actions have drawn severe criticism and stirred fears of digital regression. A group known as 'Gen Z' was at the forefront of protests, demanding the reversal of the social media ban. Meanwhile, the Computer Association of Nepal warned that such restrictions could severely impact education, business, and daily life in Nepal, risking the nation's digital progress.

