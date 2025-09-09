World News Bulletin: Key Global Conflicts and Political Developments

A freight train collided with a double-decker bus in Mexico, killing ten and injuring 61, as Canadian Pacific Kansas City de Mexico urged respect for railway signals. In Puerto Rico, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the seriousness of a counter-narcotics mission in a low-profile visit amid rising tensions with Venezuela.

U.S. Supreme Court approved aggressive immigration raids under President Trump's administration, drawing criticism for targeting based on race and language. Japan's veteran fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi entered the LDP leadership race after PM Shigeru Ishiba's resignation, while Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed strategic ties with North Korea.

Six were killed by Palestinian gunmen at a Jerusalem bus stop, an attack described as terrorism. In Turkey, opposition lawmakers staged a standoff against police intervention. Prince Harry returned to the UK for charity work, and Norway's Labour Party secured reelection in a politically charged vote. Meanwhile, conflict continues in Gaza as Israel threatens retaliation against Hamas.

