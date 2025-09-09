Left Menu

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Anti-Corruption Protests

Nepal lifted a social media ban after anti-corruption protests led to 19 deaths. The protests, labeled 'Gen Z', demanded action against corruption. An indefinite curfew was imposed in Kathmandu. The government promised relief for affected families and an investigation into the events.

09-09-2025

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepal has revoked a controversial social media ban following anti-corruption protests that resulted in 19 fatalities, a government minister announced. The ban's lift came as authorities enforced a curfew in Kathmandu, aiming to prevent further unrest.

The protests, driven by anger towards corruption, were dubbed 'Gen Z' and involved widespread youth participation. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli expressed regret over the violence, attributing it to external influences, and pledged government support for victims' families.

Despite the ban's removal, a crackdown on unregistered social media platforms continues, as the government battles misinformation and hate speech.

