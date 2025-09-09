Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Anti-Corruption Protests

Nepal has revoked a controversial social media ban following anti-corruption protests that resulted in 19 fatalities, a government minister announced. The ban's lift came as authorities enforced a curfew in Kathmandu, aiming to prevent further unrest.

The protests, driven by anger towards corruption, were dubbed 'Gen Z' and involved widespread youth participation. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli expressed regret over the violence, attributing it to external influences, and pledged government support for victims' families.

Despite the ban's removal, a crackdown on unregistered social media platforms continues, as the government battles misinformation and hate speech.