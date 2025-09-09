Nation Awaits As Silence Surrounds Jagdeep Dhankar's Sudden Resignation

The Congress has raised questions over former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's silence, now at 50 days, as the election for his successor approaches. The political landscape is tense, with the nation eagerly anticipating Dhankar's statement.

The election sees a direct face-off between NDA's candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The BJP-led alliance holds a significant advantage in the polls triggered by Dhankar's unexpected resignation.

Congress' Jairam Ramesh highlighted Dhankar's silence and the issues he previously raised, including the government's treatment of farmers and power dynamics. As NDA and Opposition camps prepared for the electoral battle, tension escalated with meetings and mock polls, urging MPs to vote wisely.

(With inputs from agencies.)