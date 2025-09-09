Nation Awaits As Silence Surrounds Jagdeep Dhankar's Sudden Resignation
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has remained silent for 50 days, sparking curiosity as the election for his successor proceeds. The unexpected resignation followed his concerns about the government's neglect of farmers and power issues. A direct contest for the vice-presidency unfolds amid political tensions.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has raised questions over former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's silence, now at 50 days, as the election for his successor approaches. The political landscape is tense, with the nation eagerly anticipating Dhankar's statement.
The election sees a direct face-off between NDA's candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The BJP-led alliance holds a significant advantage in the polls triggered by Dhankar's unexpected resignation.
Congress' Jairam Ramesh highlighted Dhankar's silence and the issues he previously raised, including the government's treatment of farmers and power dynamics. As NDA and Opposition camps prepared for the electoral battle, tension escalated with meetings and mock polls, urging MPs to vote wisely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory
High-Stakes VP Election: NDA's Radhakrishnan vs. Joint Opposition's Reddy
NDA Confident of Victory as CP Radhakrishnan Contests Vice-Presidential Elections
Full Confidence in NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Bid
NDA's Radhakrishnan Eyes Victory as Vice Presidential Polls Begin