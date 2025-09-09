Left Menu

Nation Awaits As Silence Surrounds Jagdeep Dhankar's Sudden Resignation

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has remained silent for 50 days, sparking curiosity as the election for his successor proceeds. The unexpected resignation followed his concerns about the government's neglect of farmers and power issues. A direct contest for the vice-presidency unfolds amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:42 IST
The Congress has raised questions over former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's silence, now at 50 days, as the election for his successor approaches. The political landscape is tense, with the nation eagerly anticipating Dhankar's statement.

The election sees a direct face-off between NDA's candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The BJP-led alliance holds a significant advantage in the polls triggered by Dhankar's unexpected resignation.

Congress' Jairam Ramesh highlighted Dhankar's silence and the issues he previously raised, including the government's treatment of farmers and power dynamics. As NDA and Opposition camps prepared for the electoral battle, tension escalated with meetings and mock polls, urging MPs to vote wisely.

