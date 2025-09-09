New Vice Presidential Election Underway in India

In a key political development, Indian lawmakers have embarked on the voting process to elect a new vice president. This follows the unexpected resignation of Jaideep Dhankar, who stepped down citing health concerns. Dhankar was initially appointed to serve until 2027.

In accordance with the country's constitution, the vice president is selected through a secret ballot by federal lawmakers. The ruling coalition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forward C P Radhakrishnan, a BJP veteran and current governor of Maharashtra, as its candidate.

On the other side of the political spectrum, opposition parties have nominated B Sudershan Reddy, a former supreme court judge. While Radhakrishnan is anticipated to secure a victory given the BJP's parliamentary dominance, the role of the vice president remains largely ceremonial, though it holds significant constitutional importance.