New Vice Presidential Election Underway in India

Indian lawmakers commenced voting for a new vice president after Jaideep Dhankar resigned for health reasons. C P Radhakrishnan from Modi's BJP is a strong contender against opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The vice president holds a crucial constitutional role, albeit ceremonial.

In a key political development, Indian lawmakers have embarked on the voting process to elect a new vice president. This follows the unexpected resignation of Jaideep Dhankar, who stepped down citing health concerns. Dhankar was initially appointed to serve until 2027.

In accordance with the country's constitution, the vice president is selected through a secret ballot by federal lawmakers. The ruling coalition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forward C P Radhakrishnan, a BJP veteran and current governor of Maharashtra, as its candidate.

On the other side of the political spectrum, opposition parties have nominated B Sudershan Reddy, a former supreme court judge. While Radhakrishnan is anticipated to secure a victory given the BJP's parliamentary dominance, the role of the vice president remains largely ceremonial, though it holds significant constitutional importance.

