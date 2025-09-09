Left Menu

15th Vice Presidential Election: A Political Tug of War

As voting commences for the 15th Vice Presidential election, fierce accusations fly between candidates. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticize opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy for extending Naxalism issues in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Reddy remains optimistic amidst claims of assured victories by NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:10 IST
15th Vice Presidential Election: A Political Tug of War
Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the 15th Vice Presidential election kicks off, union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched a scathing attack on opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, claiming that Reddy extended Naxalism issues in Telangana and Chhattisgarh by eight years. Singh expressed confidence in the ruling party's success, citing Reddy's poor ground-level understanding.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey joined the chorus of criticism against Reddy, accusing him of 'saving Naxalism' rather than addressing it. Dubey insisted on a sure victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, condemning the opposition's alleged political exploitation of problems like Naxalism.

In contrast, Reddy remains hopeful about his campaign's outcome, expressing gratitude for support from civil society and opposition leaders. He dismissed expectations of cross-voting, focusing instead on 'awakening people's conscience.' NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan, with support from 427 MPs, is confident of winning ahead of the vote count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

 India
2
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

 India
3
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks Legal Shield Against Digital Exploitation

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks Legal Shield Against Digital Exploitation

 India
4
India's Markets Regulator Ordered to Clarify Document Disclosure in Jane Street Case

India's Markets Regulator Ordered to Clarify Document Disclosure in Jane Str...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025