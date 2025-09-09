15th Vice Presidential Election: A Political Tug of War

As the 15th Vice Presidential election kicks off, union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched a scathing attack on opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, claiming that Reddy extended Naxalism issues in Telangana and Chhattisgarh by eight years. Singh expressed confidence in the ruling party's success, citing Reddy's poor ground-level understanding.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey joined the chorus of criticism against Reddy, accusing him of 'saving Naxalism' rather than addressing it. Dubey insisted on a sure victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, condemning the opposition's alleged political exploitation of problems like Naxalism.

In contrast, Reddy remains hopeful about his campaign's outcome, expressing gratitude for support from civil society and opposition leaders. He dismissed expectations of cross-voting, focusing instead on 'awakening people's conscience.' NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan, with support from 427 MPs, is confident of winning ahead of the vote count.

(With inputs from agencies.)