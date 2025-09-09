High Stakes Vice Presidential Election: Modi Leads Early Voting
Voting for a new vice president began with Prime Minister Modi casting his vote early. The contest is between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The NDA is expected to win due to a clear majority, following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the election to choose a new vice president commenced, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi notably casting the first vote. This significant contest features NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan against the coalition-backed B Sudershan Reddy.
Prime Minister Modi, along with a group of Union Ministers, cast their votes in the meticulously arranged polling booth located in Room No. 101 Vasudha at the Parliament building. In a statement on X, Modi remarked about participating in the 2025 Vice President election before departing to assess flood damages in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
The election, prompted by the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, displays a clear majority tilt toward the NDA, which holds 425 MPs compared to the opposition's 324, out of a total electoral strength of 781. With voting set under a secret ballot system, results are anticipated late in the evening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
