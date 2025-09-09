Macron's Quest: The Fifth Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

In a significant political shake-up, French President Emmanuel Macron is in pursuit of appointing his fifth prime minister within a span of two years. This development follows the departure of centre-right Prime Minister Francois Bayrou after a decisive parliamentary defeat on account of his controversial budget plans.

Macron's choice for the new prime minister is pivotal, as the appointee must navigate the complexities of a fragmented parliament and secure approval for the coming year's budget. Current Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu is considered a potential candidate among others from centre-left or technocratic backgrounds.

The decision comes at a time of heightened political tension, with opposition parties demanding governance and new elections. Meanwhile, nationwide protests are scheduled, adding further pressure on Macron amid discussions of France's impending sovereign rating review by Fitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)