Left Menu

Oli Faces Mounting Pressure Amidst Nepal's Escalating Protests

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli called an all-party meeting to address Nepal's worsening political crisis. Protestors, led by students, demand his resignation following a fatal police crackdown in Kathmandu. Despite curfews, unrest grows, fueled by dissatisfaction over corruption and social issues, while media outlets criticize the government's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:21 IST
Oli Faces Mounting Pressure Amidst Nepal's Escalating Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has convened an all-party meeting to tackle the country's rapidly declining political situation as student-led protests against the government intensify nationwide.

Despite curfew orders, demonstrators demand Oli's resignation, claiming the resignation of the Home Minister is inadequate and urging the Prime Minister to take responsibility.

News portals decry the violence, labeling September 8 as a particularly deadly day, and criticize the government's actions, highlighting public frustration over systemic issues like corruption, nepotism, and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grasberg Mine Operations Halted Amid Safety Concerns

Grasberg Mine Operations Halted Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
2
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma trying to divide Assam, alleges CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby in Guwahati.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma trying to divide Assam, alleges CPI(M) general secret...

 India
3
Indian Golfers Take Swing at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Indian Golfers Take Swing at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

 United Arab Emirates
4
Dollar Drops as Market Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Revision

Dollar Drops as Market Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Revision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025