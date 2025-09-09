Oli Faces Mounting Pressure Amidst Nepal's Escalating Protests

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has convened an all-party meeting to tackle the country's rapidly declining political situation as student-led protests against the government intensify nationwide.

Despite curfew orders, demonstrators demand Oli's resignation, claiming the resignation of the Home Minister is inadequate and urging the Prime Minister to take responsibility.

News portals decry the violence, labeling September 8 as a particularly deadly day, and criticize the government's actions, highlighting public frustration over systemic issues like corruption, nepotism, and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)