Oli Faces Mounting Pressure Amidst Nepal's Escalating Protests
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli called an all-party meeting to address Nepal's worsening political crisis. Protestors, led by students, demand his resignation following a fatal police crackdown in Kathmandu. Despite curfews, unrest grows, fueled by dissatisfaction over corruption and social issues, while media outlets criticize the government's actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:21 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has convened an all-party meeting to tackle the country's rapidly declining political situation as student-led protests against the government intensify nationwide.
Despite curfew orders, demonstrators demand Oli's resignation, claiming the resignation of the Home Minister is inadequate and urging the Prime Minister to take responsibility.
News portals decry the violence, labeling September 8 as a particularly deadly day, and criticize the government's actions, highlighting public frustration over systemic issues like corruption, nepotism, and unemployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gen Z Sparks Anti-Government Uproar in Nepal: A Fight for Change
Nepal Erupts: Students Fuel Anti-Government Protests as Curfews Widen
France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls
Government Incompetence Exposed in Haryana Flood Crisis
France's Government Faces New Turmoil After Confidence Vote