CPI(M) Leader Criticizes Assam CM for 'Dividing' State on Religious Lines

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has expressed strong criticism of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of creating religious divisions within the state. During a meeting held to mark the first death anniversary of former party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Baby called for a broad political alliance to remove the BJP from power.

Baby further alleged that the central government is misusing its agencies to undermine the Constitutional framework of the nation. He accused Sarma of enacting anti-minority laws and questioned the BJP's acceptance of Sarma, who they previously labeled as corrupt.

He also commented on the high tariffs on Indian products by US President Donald Trump, expressing concern that these would hurt Assam's tea industry by reducing exports to the U.S. due to increased prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)