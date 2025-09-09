Maharashtra Congress Urges Swift Decision on LoP Vacancies

In a strategic maneuver, Maharashtra Congress leaders convened with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday, advocating for a swift resolution in appointing Leaders of Opposition in the state's legislative houses.

The Congress, keen on securing the Leader of Opposition post in the legislative council, finds itself amid political negotiations, supporting the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the assembly seat left vacant since last November's expiration of Vijay Wadettiwar's term.

Congress Legislature Party leader Wadettiwar, alongside influential party figures Balasaheb Thorat and Amin Patel, underscored the urgency of filling these pivotal roles during talks conducted at key governmental venues, including the Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)