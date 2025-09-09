Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Urges Swift Decision on LoP Vacancies

Maharashtra Congress leaders have met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other key officials to press for filling vacancies in the state legislature's Leader of Opposition posts. The party supports Shiv Sena (UBT) for the assembly post, seeking a resolution to the administrative situation with urgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:01 IST
Maharashtra Congress Urges Swift Decision on LoP Vacancies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic maneuver, Maharashtra Congress leaders convened with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday, advocating for a swift resolution in appointing Leaders of Opposition in the state's legislative houses.

The Congress, keen on securing the Leader of Opposition post in the legislative council, finds itself amid political negotiations, supporting the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the assembly seat left vacant since last November's expiration of Vijay Wadettiwar's term.

Congress Legislature Party leader Wadettiwar, alongside influential party figures Balasaheb Thorat and Amin Patel, underscored the urgency of filling these pivotal roles during talks conducted at key governmental venues, including the Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative

Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative

 India
2
Jeweller Sentenced for Massive Gold Investment Fraud in Thane

Jeweller Sentenced for Massive Gold Investment Fraud in Thane

 India
3
Londoners Swap Commutes: Bikes, Buses, Boats Amid Tube Strike

Londoners Swap Commutes: Bikes, Buses, Boats Amid Tube Strike

 Global
4
Launch of the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub: A New Era in Indo-Australian Educational Collaboration

Launch of the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub: A New Era in Indo-Austra...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025