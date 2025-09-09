Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius landed in Mumbai on Tuesday, kicking off an eight-day visit to India. His arrival, by a commercial flight from Port Louis, signaled the start of a diplomatic mission to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Upon arrival, an official confirmed that Ramgoolam will participate in a business event at a luxury Mumbai hotel before departing for Varanasi on Wednesday afternoon via a special flight.

The visit seeks to reinforce bilateral strategies across multiple sectors, including defence, trade, and investment, marking a significant step in fortifying the relationship between Mauritius and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)