Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius has commenced an eight-day official visit to India. Arriving in Mumbai from Port Louis, he aims to bolster bilateral relations focusing on defence, trade, and investment. Ramgoolam's itinerary includes attending a business event before heading to Varanasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:12 IST
Premier
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius landed in Mumbai on Tuesday, kicking off an eight-day visit to India. His arrival, by a commercial flight from Port Louis, signaled the start of a diplomatic mission to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Upon arrival, an official confirmed that Ramgoolam will participate in a business event at a luxury Mumbai hotel before departing for Varanasi on Wednesday afternoon via a special flight.

The visit seeks to reinforce bilateral strategies across multiple sectors, including defence, trade, and investment, marking a significant step in fortifying the relationship between Mauritius and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

