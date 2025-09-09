Left Menu

Crisis in Nepal: Army and Authorities Call for Dialogue Amid Unrest

The Nepali Army, along with other security chiefs, has urged protesters to seek resolution through dialogue following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation. The appeal for calm follows significant unrest, including the burning of the parliament and the capture of a former prime minister by protesters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:54 IST
Crisis in Nepal: Army and Authorities Call for Dialogue Amid Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepali Army and chiefs of other security agencies have issued a joint appeal for calm, urging protesters to resolve the current crisis through dialogue. This comes in the wake of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, which was accepted by the president.

The security leaders called on all parties to engage in peaceful political dialogue to restore order. The appeal was signed by Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and other top security officials after protesters set fire to notable locations such as the parliament and homes of senior leaders.

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah also urged calm and readiness to engage in talks, mentioning the recent unrest linked to a Gen-Z movement. Events escalated with damages to key properties and violent episodes, increasing tension across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative

Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative

 India
2
Jeweller Sentenced for Massive Gold Investment Fraud in Thane

Jeweller Sentenced for Massive Gold Investment Fraud in Thane

 India
3
Londoners Swap Commutes: Bikes, Buses, Boats Amid Tube Strike

Londoners Swap Commutes: Bikes, Buses, Boats Amid Tube Strike

 Global
4
Launch of the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub: A New Era in Indo-Australian Educational Collaboration

Launch of the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub: A New Era in Indo-Austra...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025