Crisis in Nepal: Army and Authorities Call for Dialogue Amid Unrest

The Nepali Army and chiefs of other security agencies have issued a joint appeal for calm, urging protesters to resolve the current crisis through dialogue. This comes in the wake of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, which was accepted by the president.

The security leaders called on all parties to engage in peaceful political dialogue to restore order. The appeal was signed by Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and other top security officials after protesters set fire to notable locations such as the parliament and homes of senior leaders.

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah also urged calm and readiness to engage in talks, mentioning the recent unrest linked to a Gen-Z movement. Events escalated with damages to key properties and violent episodes, increasing tension across the country.

