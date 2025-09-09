Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Avalanche Claims Lives of Siachen Soldiers

Three soldiers, including two Agniveers, died in an avalanche at Siachen in Ladakh. The incident happened at the Siachen base camp, elevating at 12,000 feet. A rescue operation was immediately conducted, and the soldiers' bodies were recovered, according to officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Avalanche Claims Lives of Siachen Soldiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating avalanche claimed the lives of three soldiers at the Siachen base camp, located at a staggering height of 12,000 feet, in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The incident, which involved two Agniveers, struck on Sunday trapping the soldiers fatally.

Officials reported that a swift rescue operation was launched to recover the bodies of the fallen soldiers from the world's highest battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Sets IPO Price Band for September Launch

Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Sets IPO Price Band for September Lau...

 India
2
Ange Postecoglou Returns to Premier League as Nottingham Forest Coach

Ange Postecoglou Returns to Premier League as Nottingham Forest Coach

 Global
3
Aid and Resilience: Modi's Rs 1,600 Crore Boost to Flood-hit Punjab

Aid and Resilience: Modi's Rs 1,600 Crore Boost to Flood-hit Punjab

 India
4
Francois Bayrou Resigns After Confidence Vote Defeat

Francois Bayrou Resigns After Confidence Vote Defeat

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025