Tragedy Strikes: Avalanche Claims Lives of Siachen Soldiers
Three soldiers, including two Agniveers, died in an avalanche at Siachen in Ladakh. The incident happened at the Siachen base camp, elevating at 12,000 feet. A rescue operation was immediately conducted, and the soldiers' bodies were recovered, according to officials.
A devastating avalanche claimed the lives of three soldiers at the Siachen base camp, located at a staggering height of 12,000 feet, in the Union Territory of Ladakh.
The incident, which involved two Agniveers, struck on Sunday trapping the soldiers fatally.
Officials reported that a swift rescue operation was launched to recover the bodies of the fallen soldiers from the world's highest battlefield.
