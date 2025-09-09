Digital Uprising: Nepal's Turbulent Path to Freedom

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal's Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, stepped down on Tuesday, amidst a surge of anti-corruption protests ignited by a controversial social media ban.

Protests erupted as the Nepalese government's attempt to block unregistered social media platforms triggered outrage among young citizens. Allegations of spreading hatred and rumors were countered with demands for governmental transparency and economic reform.

Despite the chaos and violence that resulted in 19 deaths, calm began to return after Oli's resignation. Calls for restraint and dialogue were echoed internationally, as embassies stressed the need to uphold fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)