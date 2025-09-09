Left Menu

Digital Uprising: Nepal's Turbulent Path to Freedom

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned following violent anti-corruption protests triggered by a social media ban. The government's attempt to regulate online platforms led to unrest among youth. The ban was lifted, Oli resigned citing the adverse situation, and international entities urged peaceful dialogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal's Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, stepped down on Tuesday, amidst a surge of anti-corruption protests ignited by a controversial social media ban.

Protests erupted as the Nepalese government's attempt to block unregistered social media platforms triggered outrage among young citizens. Allegations of spreading hatred and rumors were countered with demands for governmental transparency and economic reform.

Despite the chaos and violence that resulted in 19 deaths, calm began to return after Oli's resignation. Calls for restraint and dialogue were echoed internationally, as embassies stressed the need to uphold fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

